Holders Wolfsburg handed Bayern Pokal tie

Bayern Munich have been handed a mouth-watering trip to holders Wolfsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

No team has won the Pokal more than Bayern's tally of 17, but the Bundesliga champions face a difficult task in extending their record against a Wolfsburg side that finished runners-up in the league last term.

Wolfsburg lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in last season's final and toppling Bayern at the Volkswagen Arena at this early stage would be a statement of intent in defence of their crown.

Another exciting tie sees Schalke host Borussia Monchengladbach, while there are also all-Bundesliga clashes between Darmstadt and Hannover, and Werder Bremen and Cologne.

Last year's runners-up Dortmund welcome Paderborn – relegated from the Bundesliga last term – to Signal Iduna Park, while Frankfurt and Mainz host Hertha Berlin and 1860 Munich respectively.

Draw in full:

Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach, Darmstadt v Hannover, Werder Bremen v Cologne, Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn, Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin, Mainz v 1860 Munich, Freiburg v Augsburg, Sandhausen v Heidenheim, Nuremberg v Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bochum v Kaiserslautern, Erzgebirge Aue v Eintracht Frankfurt, Viktoria Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen, Carl Zeiss Jena v Stuttgart