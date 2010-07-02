Holland 9/4 for World Cup glory

The Dutch, 15/2 prior to their victory over tournament favourites Brazil, may have caused the latest shock at this year’s World Cup in the eyes of football fans, but it’s less of a surprise to wily punters who had made Holland their second most backed team in the tournament after Argentina.

The Dutch were a popular 12/1 pre-tournament to go all the way.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “The World Cup may not have been bright so far but it is most certainly orange right now. Holland have been many people’s outside bet for the World Cup and with Uruguay or Ghana waiting in the semis it looks wide open for the Dutch.”

Dutch stars Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben, both 18/1 to be player of the tournament before the quarter final victory, are now 5/1 and 7/1 respectively to win the Golden Ball.

World Cup Latest

9/4 Spain

9/4 Holland

4/1 Argentina

11/2 Germany

12/1 Uruguay

25/1 Ghana

50/1 Paraguay

5/1 Sneijder to be Player of the Tournament

8/1 Robben to be Player of the Tournament

Click here to bet and get a free £20 bet