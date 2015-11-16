Honduras v Mexico: Osorio eyes another win

Mexico are likely to make changes for their World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Tuesday.

Juan Carlos Osorio's men opened the fourth round of CONCACAF qualifying with a comfortable 3-0 win over El Salvador.

The Gold Cup champions were dominant in their victory in Mexico City, but are likely to be tested more when they travel to San Pedro Sula.

Honduras suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Canada to open their Group A campaign in what was a disappointing performance.

Despite Mexico's win, Osorio may make alterations for the tough trip.

"Our outlook will be very similar, but the setting and atmosphere give other possibilities," he said, via ESPN.

One player not an option for Osorio is Jorge Torres Nilo, who will miss the trip to Honduras due to injury.

Interestingly, Osorio could be in charge of Honduras if not for an unusual sequence of events in 2011.

The Colombian was named coach of Honduras before losing the job four days later due to his club Once Caldas being unable to release him at such short notice.

Osorio's appointment as Mexico coach was confirmed in October and his side made an impressive start to qualifying.

Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera and Carlos Vela scored against El Salvador and only missed chances cost them an even bigger win.

Mexico have a strong record against Honduras, winning 17 and losing just six of the previous 30 meetings between the teams.

Honduras' form against Canada was worrying as they rarely threatened Benito Floro's men in Vancouver.

Jorge Luis Pinto's men have just one win in their past 11 outings, a run that must end quickly if they are to enjoy qualifying success.