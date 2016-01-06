Horn denies offer from Liverpool

Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn has denied receiving any approach from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a swtich to Anfield this month after impressing in the Bundesliga so far this season, with rumours suggesting Jurgen Klopp was ready to dispense with current number one Simon Mignolet.

Klopp himself stressed earlier this week that there was no truth in reports of a bid for Horn or Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though he admitted he was a fan of both goalkeepers.

And Horn has now distanced himself from the speculation, telling Cologne's official website: "Jurgen Klopp has already said it all. There are no concrete offers and it's not something I'm worrying myself with.

"I'm a player of FC Cologne and am concentrating fully on my task here."