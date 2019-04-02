Horsfield demands Dundee ‘put things right’ for the fans

Dundee defender James Horsfield claims their biggest motivation to get off the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday is to repay their fans.

A 1,600-strong travelling support witnessed Dundee slump to the foot of the table after a 2-1 defeat by relegation rivals St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

They face a shorter trip to Perth for a Tayside derby against St Johnstone on Wednesday and Horsfield wants to give them a lot more to shout about following five consecutive defeats.

When asked about the mood in the dressing room, the on-loan Scunthorpe player said: “Obviously it’s not going to be the happiest place on Earth, but we have to make sure we remain as positive as possible, see the light at the end of the tunnel and put things right on Wednesday night.

“The biggest thing for us as players is we want to please the fans. They travelled down to watch us on Saturday, they travelled two hours and they bought the tickets, and there’s nothing worse for us than not giving them anything to cheer about.

“We have to make sure we keep this club up.

“It would be massive for us to get off the bottom because then we can build momentum and go into games knowing we can get more points and we just need to make sure we do that on Wednesday.”