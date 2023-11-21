How can teams still qualify for Euro 2024?

Of the 24 spots available at Euro 2024, just four are still to be decided.

The likes of England and Scotland have already booked their places at the tournament next summer, while Wales will face an anxious final game of qualifying and have to hope that results elsewhere go their way to get to a third major competition in a row.

Alongside hosts Germany, here’s a full list of the other 19 teams already guaranteed to be in attendance next summer:

Albania

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

France

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Romania

Scotland

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

How can Wales still qualify for Euro 2024?

Croatia and Wales are still battling it out for the last remaining automatic qualification spot, which will be decided tonight. The odds are certainly in Croatia’s favour as they lead Wales by two points and also have a much better goal difference heading into the final round of games.

To stand any chance of qualifying automatically, Wales have to beat group winners Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium and hope that Croatia slip up at home to Armenia.

Regardless of what happens in those two games, whoever misses out will still have a chance of reaching the Euros via the play-offs.

How can teams qualify for Euro 2024 via the play-offs?

There are 12 places available in the play-offs, which are split into Path A, Path B and Path C, each containing four teams.

Each path will consist of two semi-finals, followed by a final, with the three overall winners qualifying for Euro 2024.

The play-off draw will take place on 23 November, 12:00 CET, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the matches will be played in March.

The following 11 teams will be involved in the play-offs alongside either Croatia or Wales:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Iceland

Israel

Kazakhstan

Luxembourg

Poland

Ukraine

