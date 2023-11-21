How can teams still qualify for Euro 2024?
The Euro 2024 qualifying group stage finishes tonight – but there will still be three places available at next summer’s tournament
Of the 24 spots available at Euro 2024, just four are still to be decided.
The likes of England and Scotland have already booked their places at the tournament next summer, while Wales will face an anxious final game of qualifying and have to hope that results elsewhere go their way to get to a third major competition in a row.
Alongside hosts Germany, here’s a full list of the other 19 teams already guaranteed to be in attendance next summer:
- Albania
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- England
- France
- Hungary
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Romania
- Scotland
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
How can Wales still qualify for Euro 2024?
Croatia and Wales are still battling it out for the last remaining automatic qualification spot, which will be decided tonight. The odds are certainly in Croatia’s favour as they lead Wales by two points and also have a much better goal difference heading into the final round of games.
To stand any chance of qualifying automatically, Wales have to beat group winners Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium and hope that Croatia slip up at home to Armenia.
Regardless of what happens in those two games, whoever misses out will still have a chance of reaching the Euros via the play-offs.
How can teams qualify for Euro 2024 via the play-offs?
There are 12 places available in the play-offs, which are split into Path A, Path B and Path C, each containing four teams.
Each path will consist of two semi-finals, followed by a final, with the three overall winners qualifying for Euro 2024.
The play-off draw will take place on 23 November, 12:00 CET, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the matches will be played in March.
The following 11 teams will be involved in the play-offs alongside either Croatia or Wales:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Estonia
- Finland
- Georgia
- Greece
- Iceland
- Israel
- Kazakhstan
- Luxembourg
- Poland
- Ukraine
More Euro 2024 stories
The FA confirms that it will consider Sarina Wiegman for the England men's national team job after Gareth Southgate.
Meanwhile, Harry Kane has explained what it'll be like to face Germany at Euro 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1