Michel Platini exclusive: ‘How did I feel after scoring nine goals in five games at Euro 84?’

By
Contributions from
published

France legend Michel Platini has looked back at his record-breaking Euro 84 campaign

Michel Platini, captain of France, Euro 1984
Michel Platini, captain of France, Euro 1984 (Image credit: Alamy)

France head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites as Didier Deschamps’ side look to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup for a record-equaling third time. 

This current French side is one of the most successful international sides of the current era, having won the World Cup in 2018 and lost out in the final on penalties four years later. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from