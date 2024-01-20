How long will Declan Rice be out? Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives injury update

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Rice limped off after 73 minutes and was replaced by Jorginho as Mikel Arteta's side strolled to a comprehensive victory at the Emirates.

The Gunners went two up in the first half through Gabriel and a Dean Henderson own goal.

Leandro Trossard added another just short of the hour mark and Gabriel Martinelli struck twice within in a minute in added time to make it four and five for the north Londonders.

Rice's injury was the only negative for Arsenal and the England midfielder appeared to mouth "hammy", in reference to his hamstring, to team-mate Emile Smith Rowe as he left the pitch.

After the game, Arteta said: "He was feeling some tiredness, I don't know exactly what muscle he was.

"When we're 3-0 up [you don't want to risk it]. The same with big Gabi as well, he had some discomfort and was struggling."

Speaking late rin his post-match press conference, Arteta confirmed that Rice had a problem his hamstring.

"Declan was feeling something, a sensation in his hamstring so we won’t take any risks at 3-0," he said.

Saturday's victory sees a return to winning ways for Arsenal after three defeats in a row – Premier League losses against West Ham and Fulham and an FA Cup exit against Liverpool last weekend.

