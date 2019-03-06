How social media reacted to Manchester United’s remarkable victory over PSG
Manchester United reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in stunning fashion after Marcus Rashford scored a last-gasp penalty to see off Paris St Germain.
Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Rashford kept his cool from 12 yards in added time after VAR adjudged Presnel Kimpembe had handled in the area.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the social media reaction to United’s 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
😀😀😀 @ManUtd@paulpogba#ILoveThisGame#UCLpic.twitter.com/CHvzCTWUeI
— Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 6, 2019
King Eric LOVED that one 😃👑 #MUFC#UCLpic.twitter.com/AU60YtE9up
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2019
OMFG!!!!! 👹
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2019
Yessss @ManUtd. Great performance from the lads and what a pen @MarcusRashford 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rxfQz5B5NO
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 6, 2019
UNBELIEVABLE!!! YESSSSSSSSS 🔴⚪⚫ @ManUtdhttps://t.co/JGQb4jHQrp
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 6, 2019
Told You 🔮 https://t.co/xvQCdJjatC
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 6, 2019
Rashford scores brilliantly and bravely from the spot and @ManUtd are the first team in Champions League/European Cup history to lose at home by 2 goals in the knockout stage and go through in the 2nd leg. Wow!
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2019
Get in!!!!! Welcome to the quarter finals @ManUtd. #UCL#PSGMUN#oleatthewheelpic.twitter.com/yKZyc9lS4I
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) March 6, 2019
United we stand @ManUtd 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/L6waDBOUhH
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 6, 2019
Football is…
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 6, 2019
Ole’s the man…what a win…xmb
— Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) March 6, 2019
Pressure is for tyres @MarcusRashford 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #PSGMNU
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 6, 2019
@MarcusRashford 🔥 🙌
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 6, 2019
Wow wow wow wow
— Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) March 6, 2019
I love VAR 😍 @ManUtd 🔥
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 6, 2019
What a performance from @ManUtd from back to front. Numerous key players missing but the endeavour,character,bottle,unity was immense. What a performance !!!!
— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) March 6, 2019
Cool as a cucumber Marcus 🥒 😮
— Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 6, 2019
Lucky 🍀 we only played the kids tonight. 😁😁😁
— Clayton Blackmore (@cgblackmore) March 6, 2019
LETS GOOOO @ManUtd 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) March 6, 2019
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.