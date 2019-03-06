How social media reacted to Manchester United’s remarkable victory over PSG

Manchester United reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in stunning fashion after Marcus Rashford scored a last-gasp penalty to see off Paris St Germain.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Rashford kept his cool from 12 yards in added time after VAR adjudged Presnel Kimpembe had handled in the area.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the social media reaction to United’s 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

😀😀😀 @ManUtd@paulpogba#ILoveThisGame#UCLpic.twitter.com/CHvzCTWUeI

— Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 6, 2019

King Eric LOVED that one 😃👑 #MUFC#UCLpic.twitter.com/AU60YtE9up

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2019

OMFG!!!!! 👹

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2019

Yessss @ManUtd. Great performance from the lads and what a pen @MarcusRashford 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rxfQz5B5NO

— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 6, 2019

UNBELIEVABLE!!! YESSSSSSSSS 🔴⚪⚫ @ManUtdhttps://t.co/JGQb4jHQrp

— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 6, 2019

Told You 🔮 https://t.co/xvQCdJjatC

— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 6, 2019

Rashford scores brilliantly and bravely from the spot and @ManUtd are the first team in Champions League/European Cup history to lose at home by 2 goals in the knockout stage and go through in the 2nd leg. Wow!

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2019

Get in!!!!! Welcome to the quarter finals @ManUtd. #UCL#PSGMUN#oleatthewheelpic.twitter.com/yKZyc9lS4I

— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) March 6, 2019

United we stand @ManUtd 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/L6waDBOUhH

— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 6, 2019

Football is…

— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 6, 2019

Ole’s the man…what a win…xmb

— Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) March 6, 2019

Pressure is for tyres @MarcusRashford 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #PSGMNU

— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 6, 2019

@MarcusRashford 🔥 🙌

— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 6, 2019

Wow wow wow wow

— Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) March 6, 2019

I love VAR 😍 @ManUtd 🔥

— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 6, 2019

What a performance from @ManUtd from back to front. Numerous key players missing but the endeavour,character,bottle,unity was immense. What a performance !!!!

— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) March 6, 2019

Cool as a cucumber Marcus 🥒 😮

— Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 6, 2019

Lucky 🍀 we only played the kids tonight. 😁😁😁

— Clayton Blackmore (@cgblackmore) March 6, 2019

LETS GOOOO @ManUtd 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) March 6, 2019