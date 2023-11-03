Copa Libertadores final available to UK viewers for FREE: Everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminense

Copa Libertadores final: Boca Juniors vs Fluminense live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 November, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Copa Libertadores final live stream between Boca Juniors and Fluminense? We've got you covered. Boca Juniors vs Fluminense is being shown by the BBC in the UK. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch the friendly from anywhere.

The Copa Libertadores 2023 final between Boca Juniors and Fuminense takes place on Saturday, with the game available to UK viewers for free.

Played at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, the Copa Libertadores final - South America's equivalent of the Champions League - will pit an Argentine side against a Brazilian team once again.

Though a neutral stadium for the final, Fluminense actually play their home games at the 78,838-seater. CONMEBOL, the South American football federation, had announced the Maracana as the final venue before the group stages started, however.

Boca Juniors will be looking to add a sixth continental trophy to their collection, while Fluminense are seeking their first Copa Libertadores triumph. What's more, the winner of the game will represent South America at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia in December, where they could face Manchester City in the final..

Kick-off and channel

Watch Copa Libertadores final for free in UK

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense kick-off is at 8pm on Saturday 4 November in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

