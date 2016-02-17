Howe braced for more players to choose China over Premier League

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted Chinese investment could have a significant impact on the Premier League.

The Premier League has already seen players like Paulinho and Ramires move directly from the English top-flight to China from Tottenham and Chelsea respectively and Howe said he expected to see more of the same in the coming seasons.

"It is early days but, moving forward, they will possibly continue to spend big money and players will be attracted there so it could make it more difficult for clubs to recruit," he told the Daily Echo.

"It will be interesting to see the Premier League have a competitor because it has mainly dominated in terms of transfer fees and the income television brings.

"They are certainly having a go and attracting some big names."

In discussing his own transfer plans moving forward, the Bournemouth boss said he would continue to look locally before seeking out overseas players.

"Although the January window has closed, [the recruitment department's] role doesn’t change," he added.

"They are constantly looking, trying to find the next player that can make a difference for us.

"Whether that search is as widespread as it is for other clubs, I’m not sure. We’ve had a philosophy of going for mainly domestic players with one or two from the foreign market.

"Our net is not cast as wide as it is at a lot of Premier League clubs but I think at this stage in our progression, that’s where it needs to be.

"That’s down to my beliefs and those of the club in terms of where we want to look for players.

"Of course, there are only so many bodies in the recruitment department, it is relatively new and we don’t have an abundance of people so with that in mind, you can’t look at all the countries across Europe or the world."