Howe hoping Bournemouth can learn from Tottenham

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits his side were outclassed as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane, but hopes his side can learn from Mauricio Pochettino's high-flying side.

Harry Kane's 43rd-second goal set the tone for what turned out to be a routine Premier League win for Pochettino's men in north London, with the England striker doubling his tally soon after before Christian Eriksen wrapped up the three points early in the second half.

The visitors were not up to the task of stemming Tottenham's rampant attack and failed to register a single shot on target, with Howe claiming his side were simply outplayed as they suffered their first away defeat of 2016.

"We didn't play well today, there's no hiding that. It was tough to watch in the first half," Howe said.

"The only positive to take was our response in the second half when we came out and had a go.

"Tottenham made it difficult. They move the ball well but we knew that was the case. We just didn't execute our game plan.

"They [Tottenham] have been excellent against us in both games this season. There's a lot we can take from them.

"Conceding early can hurt the players and I think that showed today. It knocked us and we never fully recovered."