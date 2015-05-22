Howedes doubtful for start of next Bundesliga campaign

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes could miss the start of next season after suffering a "complex ankle injury" during their clash with Paderborn last weekend.

The Germany international was substituted three minutes before the hour in Schalke's 1-0 win, and will not feature in the final match of the season against relegation-threatened Hamburg.

In fact, such is the severity of his ankle problem, the 27-year-old may not be ready in time for the new campaign.

"Benedikt Howedes underwent a series of tests on his left foot during a visit to Germany national team doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt on Friday," Schalke said in a statement.

"Dr. Muller-Wohlfahrt confirmed the Schalke medical department’s previous diagnosis. Howedes suffered an almost full medial collateral ligament tear, a partial rupture of his syndesmosis, a capsule injury, and lastly a bone oedema.

"The world champion will now have to wear a cast for the next two weeks.

"When the 27-year-old can return to training depends on the healing process. However, Howedes will miss the first part of summer pre-season training."