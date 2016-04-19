Howedes keen to impress Low ahead of Euro 2016
After four months on the sidelines, Benedikt Howedes hopes to impress Germany coach Joachim Low in the final weeks of Schalke's season.
Benedikt Howedes has targeted a spot in Germany's Euro 2016 squad after returning to full training with Schalke on Tuesday.
The World Cup-winning defender has missed four months due to a thigh injury picked up during a mid-season friendly against Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
In his absence, Schalke have slipped out of the top four in the Bundesliga and face a battle with Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach to secure a Europa league qualification place.
Howedes will be available for their final four games – starting against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday – and he hopes to quickly find form to impress Germany boss Joachim Low.
"I am in regular contact with the national coach and am confident that I could be involved in the European Championship," he told Schalke's official website.
"The prerequisite for this, of course, is that I am fit and in good shape.
"After nearly four months out it was a very nice feeling to be back in the pitch with the boys. That I can be involved against Bayer Leverkusen is exciting."
