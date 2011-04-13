Hoyzer permitted to play minor league football

Hoyzer was found guilty of fixing matches in a 2 million euro betting fraud that caused huge embarrassment to Germany in the run-up of the 2006 World Cup it hosted.

He admitted to fixing games for a betting ring and later fully cooperated with authorities.

The DFB said Hoyzer, who played in regional teams before turning to refereeing, was allowed to play again following a pardon issued by president Theo Zwanziger.

"But the other points of the sports courts' verdicts remain in place. So he is still banned from holding any DFB office or (office) in any associated member club especially that of referee," the DFB said in a statement.