Huddersfield assistant Andreas Winkler leaves club

Huddersfield assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has left his role, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Winkler joined the Terriers alongside head coach Jan Siewert following David Wagner’s departure in January, but the pair were unable to guide Huddersfield to Premier League safety.

The 49-year-old German did not return for pre-season training and the club have announced that, after prolonged discussions, he has left the club by mutual consent.

Siewert said in a statement: “I would like to thank Andreas for everything that he contributed last season. The decision to part ways works for everyone now, so I’d like to wish him all the best for the future.”

Huddersfield are hopeful of announcing Winkler’s replacement in the near future.