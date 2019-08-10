Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen completes move to Fenerbahce

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen has completed a permanent move to Turkish side Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee.

Denmark international Jorgensen spent two seasons at Huddersfield after joining in the summer of 2017 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

“Huddersfield Town can confirm that Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen has completed a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce,” Huddersfield said.

“The Danish centre back now moves to the Istanbul-based club ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with the terms of the transfer remaining undisclosed.”

Jorgensen, 29, made 65 starts for the Terriers, who signed him from FC Copenhagen for a reported fee of £3.5million under former boss David Wagner.

Town’s current head coach Jan Siewert added: “This transfer is one that is correct for everyone involved, so I am glad we reached the deal we wanted with Fenerbahce in this transfer window. Good luck to Zanka at his new club.”