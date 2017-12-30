Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: Hendrick denied spot-kick in stalemate

Burnley were left aggrieved at referee Paul Tierney's failure to award a second-half penalty to Jeff Hendrick as the Clarets' winless run stretched to four matches in a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town.

In a game in which the visitors edged the better of the chances at John Smith's Stadium, the big talking point came on the hour when Hendrick went to ground under a trip from Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

However, Tierney judged that no foul was committed and Sean Dyche's side were unable to find a breakthrough that would have capped a fine end to a brilliant 2017.

Dyche will feel his team produced enough chances to have not relied on the luck of a spot-kick, though, with Johann Gudmundsson, Steven Defour and former Terriers midfielder Scott Arfield guilty of missing decent opportunities.

Burnley have now drawn three of their past four Premier League matches and will finish the year in seventh, while Huddersfield - who will look back proudly at a year that yielded promotion to the top flight - stay 11th heading into the new year.

Huddersfield, who also drew the reverse fixture 0-0, registered the first chance on goal when Collin Quaner finished a mazy run with a 25-yard shot at Nick Pope that the Burnley goalkeeper parried over.

Burnley responded in kind with a close-range Kevin Long header that Lossl saved, although he and Hendrick - who tapped in the rebound - were correctly called offside.

The Clarets enjoyed a spell of pressure that saw Gudmundsson wastefully drag wide of the near post with his left foot after brilliantly jinking his way into the area from the right flank.

Defour, goalscorer in the 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Boxing Day, was equally profligate with a low shot just inside the box that should have at least hit the target.

A lull before half-time followed, but Burnley forged another good opportunity in the 52nd minute when the ball deflected into the path of Arfield from a counter-attack, but the midfielder continued into the area and went for placement instead of power to leave Lossl with an easy save.

The flashpoint of the match occurred in the 60th minute.

Hendrick played a neat one-two with Arfield and seemingly had his trailing leg tripped by Lossl when attempting to round the goalkeeper, but Tierney did not award a penalty or a yellow card for a dive.

Dyche threw on Sam Vokes and ex-Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells in a bid to find a goal, and the former nodded down a Phil Bardsley cross into the path of his team-mate in the closing stages, but – under pressure – he could only poke his effort towards Lossl.