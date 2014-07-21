Hughes expecting decision on Bojan loan deal

Peter Coates, the Stoke chairman, confirmed last week that Hughes has held positive talks with the 23-year-old, adding that the Premier League club were "quietly confident" of reaching an agreement.

Deportivo La Coruna and Olympiacos are also reportedly monitoring Bojan's availability, with Hughes - a former Barca player - poised to find out whether the Spain international is heading to the Britannia Stadium.

"I haven't heard anything over the weekend, but will probably hear something soon," Hughes told The Sentinel.

"He's a young player who's proven at the highest level and once again he's a player who's different to what we have got here already.

"Yes, he has lost his way somewhat, but you don't play 100-odd games for a club like Barcelona unless you've got some ability."