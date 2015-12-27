Hughes wants Arnautovic to shoot more after Man Utd stunner
Mark Hughes wants Marko Arnautovic to pull the trigger with more regularity following his stunning strike against Manchester United.
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes revealed Marko Arnautovic is always being told to shoot more often after his powerful strike secured a famous victory over Manchester United on Saturday.
The 26-year-old netted with an impressive effort from outside the penalty area as his side recorded a 2-0 win over Louis van Gaal's visitors at the Britannia Stadium.
Following the game, Hughes divulged that Stoke's coaching staff are regularly telling Arnautovic - who has scored six times in the Premier League this season - to pull the trigger more often and make the most of his talent to strike the ball at a great force.
The manager told Stoke Player: "We tell him until we are blue in the face to shoot more, to be perfectly honest, because he has great power.
"Maybe that [goal] will encourage him. He had a number of chances and could have scored more.
"In terms of clear-cut chances, we were well ahead of United and deserved the win."
After the morale-boosting result against United, Hughes will take Stoke to Goodison Park on Monday to play an Everton team who also have 26 points from their first 18 matches – six adrift of Tottenham in fourth place.
"We are playing well so it is a game we look forward to," continued Hughes.
"There is a demand on Everton to go forward, be progressive and have a go so that may well play into our hands, hopefully."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.