Hughton backs Ruddy to secure World Cup spot

Ruddy was part of the England squad for the UEFA European Championships in 2012 and Hughton believes that the former Everton goalkeeper has improved since then, making him a certainty to go to Brazil for the finals.

The 27-year-old has featured in every Premier League game for Norwich this season, but has made just one appearance off the bench for the national team, with Joe Hart and Fraser Forster both getting the nod ahead of him.

Ruddy has kept 11 league clean sheets in 2013-14 and Hughton has no doubts that England can rely on him if selected.

"I might sound biased but John's been really good for us," Hughton told talkSPORT.

"He's kept a lot of clean sheets.

"We're sure Roy will make the right decision. We have every faith that, should John need to do a job for England, he'll be capable of doing that."

Ruddy's most recent clean sheet came at Carrow Road on Saturday as Norwich beat relegation rivals Sunderland 2-0 to move seven points clear of the bottom three.