Hughton reveals Bassong injury concerns

The Frenchman missed the end of the last campaign with a knee injury and has yet to fully recover, making him a doubt for Norwich's opening Premier League clash with Everton.

Bassong made 35 appearances last season but missed the club's recent tour of the United States and was not involved in their first domestic friendly with Brighton on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old's central defensive partner last season Michael Turner has also missed pre-season due to a groin injury, but his prognosis is more encouraging.

"We're hoping Michael will be involved possibly Friday (against Braga)," Norwich boss Hughton told the club's official website. "But he's closer than Seb who is a week to two-and-a-half weeks behind him.

"Of course it's disappointing that we haven't had them available at the beginning of pre-season."

Another player missing from Norwich's 1-1 friendly with Brighton was midfielder Robert Snodgrass, but Hughton explained the Scotland international would be involved in their next friendly.

He added: "He (Snodgrass) didn't feature because of a personal family issue but he will be back with us hopefully and be involved with us on Friday - we look forward to seeing him."