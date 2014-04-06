Hughton sacked by Norwich

The 55-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and achieved an 11th-place finish in his first season with the club.

However, despite bringing in the likes of Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Leroy Fer and Gary Hooper during the close-season, Norwich have been hugely inconsistent this term.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to West Brom, which led to audible frustrations around Carrow Road, Norwich sit 17th ahead of their crucial clash with Fulham next week.

Five points and just one place separate the sides - with defeat unthinkable for Norwich who take on Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in the final weeks of their campaign

A club statement read: "Norwich City can confirm Chris Hughton, Colin Calderwood and Paul Trollope have parted company with the club with immediate effect - and former Canary winger and FA Youth Cup-winning coach Neil Adams has been appointed as first team manager.

"The Norwich City Board has taken the decision to give the club the maximum chance to secure the points required between now and the end of the season to ensure retention of our Premier League status."

Adams, who made 206 appearances for the club before becoming coach of the under-18 side, told the club's official website: "To say that I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity of managing Norwich City Football Club would be a massive understatement.

"People know what this club means to me, and so it goes without saying that we will be doing everything possible to ensure that we maintain our top-flight status for next season.

"These final five games will be a huge test for us, and everyone must step up to the mark. But with the full backing of these magnificent Norwich supporters we will have every chance of achieving our objective."