Hull City's Clucas set for Premier League move

Sam Clucas is closing in on a move to a Premier League club, Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has confirmed.

Clucas asked to be left out of Hull's squad for their 2-1 Championship defeat at QPR on Saturday amid continued transfer speculation.

Burnley have reportedly had two offers rejected for the versatile 26-year-old, while Swansea City are also believed to be keen as they aim to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson after the playmaker's £45million club-record sale to Everton.

And Slutsky confirmed Clucas is on the brink of departing the KCOM Stadium after two seasons with the Tigers.

"Clucas is preparing to play for another club," Slutsky told reporters after his side's loss to QPR. "I think a deal has been agreed.

"It was his decision not to play, but in the next days I think a deal will be announced. It is a Premier League club. I think it is a decision made all together but it was his as well."

Hull - who have four points from four games after their relegation from the Premier League - reportedly value Clucas, a central midfielder who can also play on the left or in defence, at £20millon.