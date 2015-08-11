Hull hot on Fire's Maloney

Hull City manager Steve Bruce has confirmed he wants to sign Chicago Fire midfielder Shaun Maloney.

In his maiden season with the Fire, Maloney has scored three goals and set up another two in 13 appearances in MLS after his move from Wigan Athletic in January.

But the 32-year-old could be on his way back to England and the Championship, with Bruce keen to bring in the former Celtic man - who played his part in Wigan's FA Cup triumph in 2013.

"He [Maloney] is another one that we hope that we can get that over the line. It's difficult, he's only been there six months but we're trying. He's somebody I have liked for a long time," Bruce told The Herald.

"We know we're thin on the ground but I'm still confident that by the end of the window we'll have enough in the building to make sure we can mount a challenge."

Last week, reports in the United States claimed the Fire had rejected an initial bid from Hull.

Chicago sit bottom of the MLS's Eastern Conference with just six wins from 22 matches this season.