Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos

Hull City have signed Norway international Omar Elabdellaoui on loan from Olympiacos, the Greek club announced on Friday.

The right-back arrives at the KCOM Stadium to provide cover for the injured Moses Odubajo and Ahmed Elmohamady, who is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Olympiacos confirmed the switch in a brief statement.

"Olympiacos announces the granting, on loan, of the player Omar Elabdellaoui to English side Hull," read the release.

Elabdellaoui started his professional career at Manchester City, who loaned him out to Stromsgodset, Feyenoord and Eintracht Braunschweig.

He then made a permanent switch to Braunschweig without making a senior appearance for City, before agreeing a move to Olympiacos in 2014.

Elabdellaoui worked under current Hull boss Marco Silva during his time in Greece, where he made 66 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

It was earlier confirmed that Jake Livermore had left Hull to join West Brom.