Hull midfielder Huddlestone mistaken for acting star

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has wrongly been congratulated for television show 'The Night Manager', which starred Tom Hiddleston, an actor with a similar name.

The hit six-part BBC spy drama came to an end on Sunday, with critics praising the performance of Hiddleston, who is rumoured to be a candidate to fill the role of James Bond.

Huddlestone saw the funny side, thanking a fan for their message of congratulations.

Think you've been excellent in Night Manager mate. Well done.March 28, 2016

Thank you March 28, 2016

One follower of Huddlestone did not catch on to the joke, revealing they could not comment on Huddlestone's performance having not yet viewed the series.