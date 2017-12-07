Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit

Nigel Adkins has taken over as Hull City head coach, signing an 18-month contract following the departure of Leonid Slutsky.

Slutsky left the KCOM Stadium by mutual consent on Sunday with the Tigers just three points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship after a run of seven matches without a win.

The Russian is replaced by Adkins, who takes on a full-time managerial role for the first time since being sacked by Sheffield United, then in League One, in May of last year.

The 52-year-old has agreed a contract with Hull until the end of next season and takes assistant Andy Crosby with him.

Adkins will oversee his first training session on Thursday ahead of a home clash with Brentford on Saturday.