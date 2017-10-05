Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has thrown his support behind Jurgen Klopp, confident the German manager can overturn Liverpool's inconsistent start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool's campaign promised so much after their stunning 4-0 rout of Arsenal in August but Klopp's men have struggled since then, winning just one of seven matches in all competitions.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United last time out, a result which left the club seventh in the table and seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Hummels won two Bundesliga titles with Klopp during the pair's time at Borussia Dortmund and the Germany international has faith in the under-fire Liverpool boss.

"I'm following Jurgen Klopp really closely because of the seven years we had when he coached me at Borussia Dortmund," Hummels told Sky Sports News.

"I was really happy when he had a good start this year, but right now it looks a little tough for him and the club.

"But he and the team will get out of this situation, it's not too bad but it's not as good as they wanted it to be."

Klopp has been linked with Bayern, who sacked head coach Carlo Ancelotti last week.

Bayern are yet to appoint a replacement, though former boss Jupp Heynckes – who orchestrated the treble in 2012-13 – is reportedly set to return on an interim basis.

"Munich talked to me and asked me something, I said my opinion," Hummels added.

"But I don't know if [former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel] is the most likely candidate for the job, or if there are one or two others. I have no idea.

"I will be as curious as all of us, reading newspapers to see what's going to happen."