Hummels date set for decision on Dortmund future

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels has set a date to decide his future after it was keeping him awake every night.

The Germany defender, who helped his side progress to the final of the DFB-Pokal with a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, has the option to extend his contract - which expires at the end of next season - but has been linked to with a move away from Dortmund.

Despite coming to a decision about whether he will sign a new deal or not, Hummels, who has been linked with the likes of Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as Spanish league leaders Barcelona, is still keeping the details a secret.

"I've set a date [for my decision], but I'm keeping it to myself," he told Sky Deutschland after semi-final win. "It's costing me half an hour before bed every night."

One thing Hummels, 27, was sure about was his side's comfortable performance against Hertha, admitting BVB "fully deserved" to set up a hotly anticipated final with rivals Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion on May 21.

"Everything went to plan. A very strong performance from us. Fully deserved to be in the final," he said.