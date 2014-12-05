Hummels: I am ready to play for Dortmund

The Germany international centre-back has been absent for the past month after sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat at rivals Bayern Munich on November 1.

Dortmund confirmed earlier this week that the 25-year-old was back in training and Hummels is itching to feature in Friday's Bundesliga fixture at Signal Iduna Park.

"I am fit and have no more problems," Hummels told Bild.

"If the coach selects me I am ready."

The return of the skipper is a welcome relief to coach Jurgen Klopp, who has endured a torrid season in Germany's top flight thus far.

A 2-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend was Dortmund's eighth loss of the league season and left the club bottom of the Bundesliga.