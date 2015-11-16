Hungary deserve Euro 2016 place - Storck

Hungary coach Bernd Storck believes his team deserve their place at Euro 2016 after overcoming Norway in their play-off on Sunday.

A 2-1 second-leg win sealed a 3-1 aggregate victory for Hungary, who ended a 30-year absence from major tournaments by booking their spot in France.

Storck was delighted and lauded his side for their performances throughout the tie.

"We have many players who don't play regularly with their clubs, but I trust them – they play with confidence and without fear," the German was quoted as saying by UEFA.

"The level and intensity of their play was amazing today, and I think we deserve 100 per cent to go to France.

"We took the right strategy today and in Oslo, and that was the key to our success."

A 1-0 away win set up Hungary's success before Tamas Priskin opened the scoring in Budapest.

An Orjan Nyland own goal ended the contest, despite Markus Henriksen's late goal for the visitors.

Storck is pleased with his side's recent form, which has seen them win three of their past four outings.

He also believes his decision to hand Laszlo Kleinheisler a debut in the first leg – when the midfielder scored the winner – has been justified.

"I'd like to congratulate my team. They played very well; not just tonight, but over the past few weeks, and the foundations for tonight were laid last Thursday," Storck said.

"I took some risks in Oslo; [Kleinheisler] was new, but I was convinced he could play at this level."