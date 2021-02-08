Hunt embarrassed by shock Nedbank Cup exit

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits he feels embarrassed after his side were eliminated out of the Nedbank Cup by GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay.

Goals from Thabani Dube and Siyabonga Vilane cancelled out Leonardo Castro's superb effort in the second half as Richards Bay advanced to the last 16 of the competition.

Hunt admits that his side had numerous opportunities to take win the game but lacked the potency to put the ball into the back of the net.

‘It's embarrassing. On a personal level I don't think I have ever lost to a First Division team in 26, 27 years in football,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘But they got a lifeline. We had so many opportunities but you've got to take them. When you play against a team like Richard's Bay you've got to score first but they got the upper hand.

‘We committed two bad errors at the back but in saying that I've got to take a good, hard look at the squad. You can't be delusional about these things. There's a lot. I don't want to say too much.

‘We had numerous chances in the first half but we didn't make that final ball count and even when we went down to men we still had numerous chances and you've got to do better.

‘A few people you give a chance here and there and obviously proves me right. And then we make the changes but then obviously the one or two that came on need to do better.

‘We've got to work a little harder. We've got to make situations better. We've got to work a little bit more. We just want the ball to feet all the time.

‘We turned the ball over in the right-back position, we kicked it straight to the guy and they turned over and went down the other side and you look at situations and you think 'Why he's there when he shouldn't be there? Same player for both goals.

‘I know what's in front of us. I know what's in front me so we've got to be better.

‘It's been like from that from the start. We've got to have more legs in the team, you know? A bit more mobility. All these type of things. But we've got to get though and we've got to grind away and turn the corner and go again.’