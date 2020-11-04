Hunt: Every game is a new challenge

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has warned his side not to underestimate new boys TS Galaxy ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening.

The Glamour Boys will go into their next match after suffering a 3-0 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final first leg of the MTN8 competitions this past weekend.

Amakhosi will be hoping to bounce back when they welcome TS Galaxy to the FNB Stadium for their third DStv Premiership encounter of the 2020-21 season, having conceded one defeat and claimed one win thus far.

However, Hunt admits that he has a small squad as he waits for the return of Samir Nurkovic, Erick Mathoho, Willard Katsande and Keletso Sifama, who are all on the injury list.

'The most important thing about football is playing a game every two or three days,' Hunt told his club's official website.

'The best thing is not to wait another week after a win or loss – we need to play. It is a life of any footballer. I do not want to talk about the previous game because today’s game is more important. Obviously, we must get better because we have to get ourselves up the league table.

'TS Galaxy are a good side. There are no pushovers in the Premiership. They have gelled and have put a couple of good players together. So, it is not going to be an easy game. The opportunity is there again to win the match. We obviously do not have a big squad, so, the main thing now is to get the players that played the part last season fit again. We all know one of them which is Samir Nurković is not in squad and it is a huge blow for us. He scored a lot of goals last season and you can see we have a challenge already in that area.

'Tower (Erick Mathoho) was out with injury. We have to get him fit again. We need to do the same with Katsande. They are the spine of the team. Keletso Sifama is out with injury which leaves a gap in our attacking options.'

He added: 'Every game is a new challenge. I don’t look at the previous records. You saw over the weekend, we beat Pirates three times last season but look what happened on Saturday, they beat us. You look at that result and ask yourself if it was a true reflection of the game.

'Galaxy have former Highlands Park players who provide them with some steel and energetic players from Galaxy itself, so it is going to be an interesting game.'