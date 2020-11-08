Hunt: Frosler returns for Pirates clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that right back Reeve Frosler has returned from injury ahead of their MTN8 semi-final second leg against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

The 22-year-old returns to the squad after missing out on their humiliating 3-0 defeat to the Buccaneers before playing no part in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

However, in the absence of Frosler, Hunt fielded Ramahlwe Mphahlele at right-back against Pirates before playing Kgotso Moleko in the same position against TS Galaxy.

Hunt has since confirmed that Frosler will be available for selection after he returned from his respective injury.

'Yes, Reeve trained well on Friday and will be available for selection,' Hunt told his club's official website.

'We must limit talking much and do our talking on the pitch.'

Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates kicks off at 3pm.