Hunt reveals long-term plan for Rama

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that he plans to switch veteran Ramahlwe Mphahlele into a central defender moving forward as he looks to manage the Chiefs squad with the transfer ban still active.

The Glamour Boys got off to a winning start under Hunt with a 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the MTN8 quarter-final over the weekend to set up a blockbuster semi-final Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates in the MTN8.

90 + 5’| #KC 2 : 1 #MU Full time score: (Sasman 73’, 75’) Kaizer Chiefs 2 : 1 Maritzburg United (Kutumela 35’)#Amakhosi4Life #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/ZHZvrg3nqoOctober 18, 2020

In the win over the Team of Choice, Hunt opted to field Rama in the central of defence with Daniel Cardoso at centreback and although the move may have been enforced, Hunt admitted he sees the move as a good solution for the 30-year-old.

“I have had a chat with him and I think that’s where he’s going to play more. I think in the long term he is at the age (30) where he can’t get up and down the sides more,” Hunt told journalists after the game.

Mphahlele has been used as a right-back for most of his career, though he can also play in central defence and has done so at his previous clubs Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“So I think with his experience, and at this point in time we don’t really have a lot there. Tower was injured, so we pretty much had Siyabonga Ngezana. I worked with Rama a little bit in the week – the first half was not good, but the second half was much better. For me, if nothing happens, that will be more the long term plan,” explained Hunt.