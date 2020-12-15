Hunt: We just have to win our matches

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his team need to avoid making crucial mistakes if they are to take advantage of the openness of the league campaign and jump up the table with a few wins.

Amakhosi face Matsatsantsa on Tuesday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and will be hoping to return to winning ways.

They face a SuperSport side led by Kaitano Teambo, who has a long history with the Chiefs mentor, and Hunt revealed that he is wary of his side making more crucial mistakes which have cost them so dearly this season.

'SuperSport have their coach Kaitano Tembo, whom I brought up to be my assistant, so there will be history on that one,' commented Hunt on Chiefs’ website.

'Even after losing two of their key players – Clayton Daniels and Aubrey Modiba – they still have a consistent squad and they have been together for a long time.

'We must just avoid committing crucial mistakes. We are playing against a SuperSport United that has energetic youngsters in their team, they will be a difficult opponent.

'But, it’s the same with all the teams that we face in this league. This league is strange – with one win you jump several notches up the log. We just have to win our matches.'

The 56-year-old further confirmed the return of winger Dumisani Zuma, who was ruled out for a second time through injury ahead of the last match against Black Leopards and has yet to feature this season.

'We will go into the match with the same squad that played against Black Leopards. Dumisani Zuma will return to the squad but we will see how it goes. We will perhaps bring him on during the match,' he added.