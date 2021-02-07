Hunt: We need to be more challenging

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says they are solely focused on their Nedbank Cup last 32 encounter against Richards Bay FC at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to move one step closer to ending their six year trophy drought when they square off against the GlaAfrica Championship side on Sunday.

Hunt admits that his side are not thinking about reaching the final of the competition as they are focused on the first hurdle in the competition, which is Richards Bay.

'Expectations are high, we need to obviously be challenging. As I said, from the start, let's get through the first round - Last 32, and then we go from there,' Hunt told the media.

'To think of the finish line is always difficult, but I do feel for them, I'm obviously more determined than anybody to bring success.

'But I mean sometimes, as I said, we need to look at [what's in front of us]. Let's get through the first game and go from there – who and how we'll worry about afterwards.

'The cup is always about the draw, isn't it? I mean, I've seen teams get to the final and haven't played against anybody [threatening].

'So, the draw is [what decides a cup]. The most important thing is for us to try and get through this round to the next round, and try and go from there.'