I beat Usain Bolt in a race - Bolasie

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has claimed he once beat sprint legend Usain Bolt in a race – but has misplaced video evidence of the moment it happened.

Bolasie, whose speed and skill earned him a £25million transfer from Crystal Palace to Everton in August, said that he played football with Bolt when the Jamaican world record holder was in London seeking friends for a kick-about in 2015.

The DR Congo international told the Daily Mail: "We played a game at pitch somewhere in Chelsea, just a little muck around.

"I know his mates and the people who manage him. He was knocking around in London and wanted a game of football, so they invited me along. I brought my brothers with me and we got two teams together.

"It was around about this time last year. Is he any good? He's all right, to be fair! I had him in a race!

"There are some videos of it somewhere, it was good fun. I need to try and get hold of it. But the game? Obviously my team won!"