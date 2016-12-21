I could still extend Atleti contract - Simeone

Diego Simeone says there is every chance that he will remain as Atletico Madrid head coach beyond his current contract.

The Argentinian has been in charge at Vicente Calderon for five years, during which time Atleti have won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League as well as twice reaching the Champions League final.

However, Simeone's future was cast in doubt when his contract was shortened by two years to 2018, while he has made no secret of his desire to one day coach Inter, whom he represented in his playing days.

Simeone, though, believes that decision was in the best interests of Atleti and says his long-term future may still be in the Spanish capital.

"What happened with the contract was about what I thought was best for Atletico Madrid," Simeone told beIN Sports.

"Everyone always says that possibly I will leave in a year and a half, and what the fans might think of that. But I could also extend the contract.

"The media are very skilful at creating controversies, which is fine, it must be accepted, and maybe you should answer better so it does not happen."

Simeone's son Giovanni, who plays for Serie A club Genoa, fuelled rumours his father will return to Inter last month.

But Simeone says he has kept his counsel due to Atleti's stuttering form in LaLiga, with the club lying sixth, nine points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

"They asked my sister did she think that someday I would coach in Italy, and she said it could happen, it would not be strange," he said.

"They asked my son one day at a Genoa versus Inter game and he said it could happen someday.

"I have chosen not to speak any more, especially as the results of the team are not great. The important thing for the Atletico fans are the facts.

"Words come and go, but facts show you the real person. When I leave here it will be because it is good for the club."