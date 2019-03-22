“I couldn’t bear it” – Wayne Rooney desperate for Liverpool to fail in Premier League title bid

The former England captain, who now plays for DC United in MLS, began his career with the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton before moving to United.

However, despite his allegiance to the red side of Manchester, he is in no doubt about which team he hopes to see lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

"It's a great reason to be out the country when those two are going head-to-head for the title," Rooney told talkSPORT.

“I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool.

“I couldn’t bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian.

“I remember in 2005 they won the Champions League and they’re still talking about it now, so it would be another 10 or 15 years of that.”

Liverpool are currently two points ahead of City at the summit of the table, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.