I did not want Thauvin - Michel

Marseille coach Michel has revealed he did not want the club to bring in winger Florian Thauvin from Newcastle United.

Thauvin on Monday returned to the Stade Velodrome on a loan deal until the end of the season, just five months after leaving for England in a deal worth a reported £12million.

And while Michel was pleased to have an extra body in his squad, he conceded he would rather have targeted a player in another position.

He told a news conference: "He is not the player I asked for.

"I know he is a good player but I don't think a player that was here five months ago should return. I asked for a different player, a centre forward to address problems in our team.

"There are other players who have been mentioned in conversations during this transfer window that would have improved the team and have not come.

"Thauvin is an interesting player but I repeat he is not a player that I asked for.

"He will be on the bench and will help us eventually. It's too early for him to start but he will help us in the future."