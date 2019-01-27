I don't believe it – Alba dismisses Neymar-Barca speculation

Jordi Alba does not believe Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will return to Barcelona amid speculation over a Camp Nou comeback.

Neymar left Barca for Ligue 1 champions PSG in a world-record transfer worth €222million in 2017, but the 26-year-old Brazil captain has been linked with a return to his former club.

Barca full-back Alba is aware of the reports, however, the Spain international is not convinced he will reunite with Neymar.

"We don't talk about it," Alba told Sport when asked about the Neymar rumours. "At the end of the day, it's what people are saying outside [the club]. But I don't think it is true.

"Neymar's a tremendous player, one of the best, but he decided to go and I don't see much logic in him wanting to come back. I don't believe it.

"He's a great player, a good friend with everyone in the dressing room, but people like Pedro and Marc Bartra were, too, for example, and they don't talk about them coming back.

"At the end of the day, everyone makes their own decisions and you have to respect them. But to be honest, I don't really believe it."

@TTuchelofficial : "The fact that @neymarjr and Marco are hurt is a sad situation for us. We need to find solutions collectively to keep winning." #PSGlivepic.twitter.com/kBbWoKQ6QD— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 26, 2019

Neymar is suffering from a foot injury, with PSG sweating on the forward's fitness after he limped out of Wednesday's 2-0 Coupe de France win over Strasbourg.

He has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 Ligue 1 strikes.