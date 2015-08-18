'I don't see the solution to beat United' - Preud'homme

Club Brugge coach Michel Preud'homme all but conceded the UEFA Champions League play-off tie against Manchester United following Tuesday's 3-1 first-leg defeat at Old Trafford.

Brugge took a surprise eighth-minute lead through United midfielder Michael Carrick, who deflected a Victor Vazquez free-kick into his own net.

But Memphis Depay turned the tie back in United's favour with a first-half brace before substitute Marouane Fellaini added a vital third goal in stoppage time following Brandon Mechele's late red card for a second bookable defence.

Preud'homme was upfront about Brugge's chances ahead of next week's return leg in Belgium, telling BT Sport: "You have a small chance at home but it is going to be very difficult.

"We tried to play with our qualities, but we were missing a lot of players.

"If we have to miss our captain and central defender [for the second leg], with all our injured players, I don't see the solution to beat Manchester United."

Brugge host United at Jan Breydelstadion on August 26.