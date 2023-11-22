'I drove into the city but got lost and ended up in Parkhead, right next to the Celtic stadium - guys on the street were yelling and swearing at me': Former Rangers man talks Glasgow and having his ARM BROKEN at Celtic

Former Rangers flanker Andrei Kanchelskis has told FourFourTwo about his baptism of fire in Glasgow.

Kanchelskis, who also played for Manchester United and Everton, joined the Gers in 1998 during Dick Advocaat's famous £25 million spending spree, winning a domestic treble in his first season. In his first Old Firm clash, he suffered an arm break – and that wasn't the only violence he'd encounter in the Scottish city.

“The first derby I played against Celtic, where I broke my arm, was absolutely crazy,” Kanchelskis tells FourFourTwo. “I was thinking, ‘OK, welcome to Glasgow!’

“No derby captivated me quite like the Old Firm. Once, I drove into the city but got lost and ended up in Parkhead, right next to the Celtic stadium. Guys on the street were yelling and swearing at me – I was fortunate that I was in my car.

“One thing that made the Old Firm so unique was the chants: both sets of fans sang loudly right until the final whistle. The atmosphere was amazing every time.”

Kanchelskis had four seasons at, including spending 2001 on loan at Manchester City (Image credit: Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Kanchelskis also told FFT of the chaos that ensued while in Uzbekistan, with the 54-year-old explaining how he was threatened by gangsters.

“Four guys from Chechnya weren’t happy that I’d asked for the payments when I was sacked,” explained Kanchelskis. “[They] approached me while I was eating in a café and informed me that I would be 'disabled for life' if I didn’t lower my demands.

“I told the police about it and luckily everything was sorted in the end.”

More Manchester United stories

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been tipped to link up with David Beckham and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Manchester United are reportedly set to receive fresh investment, although not from prospective buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils have had some wonderful players over the years – and here is a look at the club's best-ever signings.