Jose Mourinho to Newcastle United 'gathering momentum', following his 'connection' to the club: report

Jose Mourinho could take charge of Newcastle imminently, with a move "gathering momentum".

The Special One was recently relieved of duties at Roma, following two and a half years in charge in the Eternal City. During that time, he guided the Giallorossi to their first-ever European trophy in Tirana when he won the inaugural Europa Conference League – and his fifth European title – before taking his side to the Europa League final last season.

But with domestic form stuttering, Roma chief Dan Friedkin pulled the trigger on Mourinho. The 60-year-old may not be out of work for long, however, with suitors on Tyneside.

Roma president Dan Friedkin acted fast to fire Mourinho – despite success in Europe (Image credit: Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

According to sources at Le10Sport in France, Mourinho's imminent move to Newcastle United is "gaining momentum", with Eddie Howe's current form failing to "meet the expectations of the Saudi investors who took over the club".

Mourinho has always insisted that he has a close bond with the Magpies, due to his time working as an interpreter and coach with Toon legend Bobby Robson at Sporting, Porto and Barcelona, suggesting that a move to the north-east could be difficult for him to turn down.

“For many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. ”So because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that.”

Mourinho worked with Newcastle legend Sir Bobby Robson (Image credit: Getty)

Mourinho has been linked with jobs in Saudi Arabia, too, since departing Serie A – igniting even more speculation about moving to the PIF-owned Toon.

Despite Howe losing eight of his last 10 fixtures in charge, however, there appears to be little indication that he is close to losing his job.

