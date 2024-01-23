Mohamed Salah could still return to AFCON - despite heading back to Liverpool for 'intensive rehabilitation' on injury

Mohamed Salah might yet have the opportunity to help Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite being ruled out for up to 28 days.

The 31-year-old will return to Liverpool on Wednesday to get treatment for a hamstring injury he picked up in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana at AFCON 2023 on Thursday 18 January. The Egyptian FA initially stated that Salah would only miss two games, though Liverpool have now clarified that the injury is "worse than first feared".

Salah spent Monday evening in the stands watching his national team team-mates scrape into the knockout stages with a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde. Prior to kick-off, though, his agent, Ramy Abbas, took to social media to offer an update on Salah's condition.

Salah picked up an injury against Ghana (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games," Abbas said.

"His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and re-joining the team as soon as he is fit."

Liverpool have since confirmed that Salah will return to the club on Wednesday to undergo an "intensive rehabilitation programme". The Reds suggested they will do everything in their power to help him return to the Ivory Coast to play in the latter stages of the tournament, though that obviously depends on Egypt's involvement.

"Salah will immediately begin work with the club’s medical staff upon his return to Merseyside with a view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country," a Liverpool statement read, "giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON if Egypt continue to advance in the tournament."

Klopp is pleased that Salah will undergo treatment back at Liverpool (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Egypt's qualification for the knockout rounds was less than convincing, though, after three consecutive draws in the group stages. If Salah's 21-day timescale from the date he sustained his injury is matched, then he would only return on February 8, three days before the AFCON final.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also pleased that Salah is returning to receive treatment for the injury.

"It makes sense that he's doing the rehab with us," Klopp said on Sunday, before his return was confirmed.

"I would say if Egypt qualifies for the final, if he's fit before the final, then probably yes [he will return to AFCON]."

More Mohamed Salah stories

The 20 best African players in Premier League history features the Egyptian king.

Klopp stated before the start of AFCON and the Asian Cup that he didn't want his players to do well.