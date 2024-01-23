Manchester United lining up HUGE defensive signing to kickstart the INEOS era: report

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt - although the deal could rest on the appointment of a new Director of Football.

Former Ajax defender de Ligt, 24, would be reunited with his former manager Erik ten Hag should he sign for the Premier League club, who made him the Dutch sides' youngest ever captain back in 2018.

United have struggled defensively this season, with one of the on-field priorities of the new Jim Ratcliffe era to revamp a backline featuring Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster United's defence according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, de Ligt could be on the move this month, although United's new Director of Football could have a say in the deal.

Romano also believes other clubs are in the race for the Dutch centre-back, who has also previously represented Italian giants Juventus, meaning United could face stiff competition on the deal.

Since Ratcliffe purchased a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, United have begun restructuring their executive team with Omar Berrada, the chief football operations officer at City Football Group, poached last week as CEO.

A new Director of Football is also set to arrive, which could help accelerate United's transfer strategy and see new arrivals at Old Trafford before the January transfer window shuts next week.

Former ten Hag disciple de Ligt is thought to be open to leaving the Bundesliga champions and has only completed two league games for Bayern this season.

But the Dutch defender still won't come cheap, with Transfermarkt valuing his price tag at £55 million.

Could de Ligt's potential arrival spell the end for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager ten Hag is no stranger to signing players for United who had previously played under him at Ajax - with Brazilian forward Anthony recruited for an initial £82m in the summer of 2022.

He also knows strengthening the defence is a top priority as Maguire, Evans, Victor Lindelöf and Varane all face uncertain futures at Old Trafford, with Lisandro Martinez is the only current Red Devils centre-back likely to still be at the club next season.

