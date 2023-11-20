I found the perfect Jamaica anthem jacket ahead of Black Friday - and there are some great alternatives available

Anthem jackets are something of a novelty. Once out-of-fashion, vintage team replica from yesteryear now adorn football fans and festival goers alike.

So that's why, during this Cyber Week ahead of a barnstorming Black Friday, I've decided to shout out about the jacket the Jamaica national team wear ahead of international fixtures. Representing your nation is proud enough, but to do so wearing such exquisite garments must be truly sensational.

Jamaica aren't the only side with anthem jackets available, though. Arsenal, Juventus, Bayern Munich and the Italian national team all have team kit on sale at Adidas for this Black Friday, too, each with a brilliant 40 per cent discount that is sure to see them snapped up rapidly.

So, if you're like me and a sucker for looking your best in a football-related outfit, then these five options are truly for you.

FFT Recommends Jamaica Anthem Jacket

Was £100 Now £60 What makes this Jamaica anthem jacket especially good isn't just the classic yellow of the Caribbean nation, it's the fact there's a reversible option with an eye-catching jersey graphic, too. Perfect for some edgy-football-inspired fashion to wear at a festival, in the pub dreaming of hotter climes or, better yet, while supporting the Reggae Boyz in their quest for World Cup 2026 qualification.

Arsenal Anthem Jacket

Was £100 Now £60 Navy and 'Sky Rush' aren't necessarily colours associated with the Gunners, but they work brilliantly for those looking for a more casual look on matchdays. The reverse option is bright, bold and certainly made to standout - and why shouldn't it be? Arsenal are back in the mix for trophies once more.

Italy Anthem Jacket

Was £100 Now £60 The Azzuri's home and away kits have basically been placed on separate sides of an anthem jacket here - and we're all for it. The iconic Italian blue is a safe option, but the marble-esque away side is a brilliantly bold style to pull off. Because after all, Italians can look good in just about anything.

Juventus Anthem Jacket

Was £100 Now £60 Juventus have been looking anything but like an old lady in recent years, with the Italian side trialling interesting concepts on their kits. For this anthem jacket, their design is no less remarkable, with their iconic black and white stripes a lot more subtle through shaded areas. The Juve crest pops, while the reverse is a safer black option - though vibrant pink accents means it isn't any less interesting.

Bayern Munich Anthem Jacket

Was £100 Now £60 Did Bayern purposely add the UK colours - albeit a baby blue - to their anthem jacket in a bid to entice Harry Kane to Bavaria? Unlikely, considering the English striker is by no means a style icon, but FFT are happy to imagine it nonetheless. The reverse side is the same colour blue, without the colour blocked red and white for company.

Black Friday: football boots deals and soccer cleats deals 2023

Black Friday: EA Sports FC 24 deals on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox

Black Friday: Best football shirts deals