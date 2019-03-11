"I had more security at my wedding" – Vinnie Jones calls for professional security at football matches

There were three high-profile incidents over the weekend in Scotland and England, starting with Rangers captain James Tavernier being confronted by a fan at Hibernian's Easter Road on Friday night.

A Birmingham City fan then ran onto the pitch and threw a punch at Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish at St Andrew’s on Sunday, before Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was shoved by an invader during his side’s defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

All three supporters have been arrested, but Jones backed the Professional Footballers’ Association’s call for an inquiry into why a fan ‘was able to run onto the pitch virtually unchallenged and assault a player’ during a fixture as highly-charged as the Birmingham Derby.

“There’s millions of pounds in the game and we have students and young kids acting as stewards,” Jones told talkSPORT.

“I had more security at my wedding.

“Professional security, that’s what we need. You go to a nightclub, there isn’t just some student there.

“I think that’s weak, banning them from the ground. This might be the first game he’s been to. That’s not going to hurt anybody.”